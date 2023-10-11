Corvee Releases Instead AI Tax Assistant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving small and medium-size businesses as well as tax and accounting firms, today announces its latest enhancement to Instead and Instead Pro – products launched in June of this year – with the Instead AI Tax Assistant. This latest feature gives users access to an intelligent assistant to provide insightful answers to tax-related questions.



Instead and Instead Pro leverage AI to bring an unprecedented ability to businesses and accountants to easily manage and optimize research and development tax credits. With this latest addition of Instead AI Tax Assistant, accounting professionals have 24/7/365 access to responses to any tax-related queries they come across – ensuring access to crucial information will be available at any time.

Instead AI Tax Assistant helps with:



Answers to specific tax questions

Clarification on navigating the IRS four-part test for R&D eligibility

Searching through the knowledgebase of articles to get the appropriate resource

Crafting client communication related to covered tax positions

Guidance drawn from recent IRS releases and publications

Guidance on navigating the Instead dashboard and how to use the product Access to a real human if the Instead AI Tax Assistant doesn't have the answer



“We launched Instead and Instead Pro earlier this year to make handling state and federal R&D tax credits easier for businesses and accountants,” states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Corvee.“Our goal is to continually listen to our customers and develop updates that will make their job easier and give them direct access to information they may need. We are excited to launch the Instead AI Tax Assistant for this reason. It will provide the answers tax professionals need when they need it.”

For more information on Instead AI Tax Assistant, visit .

About Corvee

Corvee ( ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms with the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their firm. The company's innovative software, including Corvee Tax Planning and the newly released Instead and Instead Pro, simplifies complex tax processes and fosters proactive, strategic planning. Stay connected with Corvee via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.



651.552.7753



Corvee Instead





