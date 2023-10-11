Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU), a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company's focus and initiatives around its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) program. The report is available on the Company's website at .



“Sustainability is embedded in our corporate values, and we are pleased with the strides we have made in continuing to enhance the disclosure of our sustainability programs and initiatives,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our 2022 Sustainability Report reflects the alignment of our strong corporate governance practices with new and continuing investments to support our key sustainability initiatives that we believe will serve as the foundation of our long-term success. Importantly, aluminum is infinitely recyclable, and our aluminum semi-fabricated products uniquely position Kaiser to contribute to efforts to mitigate climate change. We are proud of our employees and the work they have done to advance our sustainability programs and drive our long-term growth. We look forward to sustainability continuing to play a pivotal role in our business strategy and making a positive impact on the environment and in the communities where we live and work.”

Highlights of our sustainability efforts in 2022 include:





Significant progress facilitating our ability to remain on track to reach our 2030 GHG emissions intensity reduction targets.



Identification of seven of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) which closely align with key focus areas of the business and established goals to help create sustainable value for the Company going forward.



Launch of the inaugural Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosure Report.

Establishment of a stand-alone Supplier Code of Conduct Policy in 2023 to ensure that any company or entity that sells products or services to the Company acts in accordance with the principles and guidelines reflected in the policy.



About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications.

