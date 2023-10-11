AI Trust Foundation Launches At Avepoint #Shifthappens Conference To Advance Beneficial AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today hosted the launch of the AI Trust Foundation , a non-profit membership organization designed to be the leading voice for promoting beneficial AI through education and outreach at all levels of society, at its #shifthappens Conference in Washington, D.C.

According to KPMG and the University of Queensland , 41% of individuals feel both excited and worried about AI usage. To mitigate this, the AI Trust will set the stage for AI standards and regulations so that the technology sector can maintain accountability and safely and effectively use this technology. Its headquarters will be in Washington, D.C., accessible to key policy and decision makers, as well as foundational members and thought leaders helping to drive the thinking in this space. Founding members of the AI Trust include Pryor Strategy Group and AvePoint. Partners supporting the AI Trust include 501cStrategies, Global Impact and Pillsbury.

Under their leadership, and with the collaboration of founding members, the AI Trust will address pressing issues surrounding the deployment of beneficial AI, including:



Regulatory Framework and Guidelines: Advance an effective framework and standards for data and content security, attribution, cybersecurity, and risk management.

Critical Infrastructure: Encourage adoption of AI safety brake models with a human on/off switch for critical infrastructure systems which utilize AI.

Section 230: Promote useful liability protections for AI-generated content.

Trade and National Security: Promote fair export control policies for AI products and services.

Investment in AI R&D: Accelerate public and private sector investment in AI R&D, including the development of the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR).

Equity and Civil Rights: Protect and prioritize civil rights in the design, development, and deployment of AI systems.

Procurement Policies: Establish best practices for public procurements to spur innovation in AI. Intellectual Property: Support fair copyright legal standards and fair use policies.

The AI Trust is advised by Pillsbury, a law firm leader in advising businesses on AI laws, regulations, and policy. Specifically, the Pillsbury team includes The Honorable Jerry McNerney (D-California), former Chair of the AI Congressional Caucus and a senior policy advisor at the firm; Elizabeth Vella Moeller, a seasoned public policy advocate and leader of Pillsbury's Government Law and Strategies Group; and Tony Phillips, an experienced litigator and compliance lawyer who spent the last three years at a leading U.S. social media company advising on digital trust and safety risks and mitigations.

“There is incredible excitement across all levels of society for the potential of AI. At the same time, we do not have a leading voice for promoting the safe and beneficial use of this technology,” said The Honorable Jerry McNerney, former Chair of the AI Congressional Caucus.“I'm eager to work with our leadership team and encourage organizations in the technology ecosystem to join us as founding members, to be that voice, and to help design a path through the complex safety, technology and governance challenges we face with this technology, helping our civic, social, and business communities use AI for good.”

“At AvePoint, we help organizations build a strong data foundation so they can use AI and machine learning to drive innovation and productivity across industries,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, Co-founder and CEO, AvePoint.“We are eager to support the AI Trust and collaborate on shaping safe, compliant and productive uses of AI, so that we can realize the full potential of this technology for good within our industry and society at large.”

For more information on the AI Trust please visit , and for more on the #shifthappens Conference, please visit shifthappens .

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit .

About the AI Trust Foundation

The AI Trust Foundation, a Washington, DC based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by leaders in industry, philanthropy and academia to serve as the leading voice for advancing beneficial AI by building public confidence in AI through education and outreach at all levels of society. The AI Trust offers Members a seat at the table at high-impact educational events and working groups led by a team of experienced, effective advisors, including the former Chair of the Congressional AI Caucus. The AI Trust is seeking engagement from diverse stakeholders to help us build public confidence in AI and advance the groundwork needed for regulations and legislation to address complex safety, technology and governance challenges. To join our efforts to create a brighter future through beneficial AI, please visit or contact the AI Trust at .

About Pillsbury

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP is an international law firm with a particular focus on the technology & life sciences, energy, financial, and real estate & construction sectors. Recognized as one of the most innovative law firms by Financial Times and one of the top firms for client service by BTI Consulting, Pillsbury and its lawyers are highly regarded for their forward-thinking approach, their enthusiasm for collaborating across disciplines and their authoritative commercial awareness.

