Global Feed Premix Market Surges As Animal Nutrition Gains Prominence

The feed premix market plays a crucial role in the global livestock and poultry industries. Feed premixes are blends of essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and other additives that are mixed with basic animal feed ingredients to create balanced and nutritionally optimized feed for livestock and poultry. Rising global population and increasing income levels have led to a higher demand for animal-based protein products such as meat, milk, and eggs. This drives the need for high-quality animal nutrition, which, in turn, boosts the demand for feed premixes. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for feed premix in the world, with key markets including China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global feed premix market, at 35.6%. The market in this region is driven by a large and growing livestock population, as well as the increasing number of feed mills and feed production facilities, particularly in India and Japan. According to the Alltech Feed Survey of 2018, the feed premix market in Asia Pacific grew by 7% from 2012 to 2017, reaching 381.1 million tons. China is the largest feed premix producer in the world, followed by Thailand and Indonesia. India and Japan are also demonstrating steady growth in feed premix production. Of the top 20 feed premix companies in the world, 16 are based in Asia Pacific, making it a highly competitive market. How big is the feed premix market? The global feed premix market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2026, reaching a value of $32.9 billion by 2026 from a projection of $24.3 billion in 2021. The global feed premix market is expected to grow due to various factors, including increasing demand for animal protein, rising awareness of animal nutrition and health concerns, technological advancements, and the adoption of intensive animal farming practices.

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2021 US $ 24.3 billion Revenue Forecast in 2026 US $ 32.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026 Forecast period considered 2021-2026 Dominant Geography Asia Pacific Market Drivers of the Feed Premix Industry

Increase in the demand and consumption of livestock-based products

Growth in feed production

Standardization of meat products owing to disease outbreaks Growth in compound feed consumption Growth Opportunities in the Feed Premix Market Developing countries emerge as strong consumers of feed premixes

Who are the top feed premix market manufacturers?

List of Top Companies Operating in the Feed Premix Industry Worldwide:



Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)

BEC Feed Solutions (Australia)

DLG Group (Denmark)

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand) Land O'Lakes (US)

Feed Premix Industry Report

What is the most popular livestock feed?

On the global level, total poultry production has been increasing, and with the growth in poultry production and consumption, it has become important for meat producers to focus more on the quality of meat. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the feed premix industry to provide a complete nutritional feed for poultry. Feed premixes, such as vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, are some of the major premixes used in poultry feed products for improved quality and production.

What are the driving factors of feed premix market?

Feed premixes are blends of essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and other additives that are mixed with basic animal feed ingredients to create balanced and nutritionally optimized feed for livestock and poultry. This market is a vital component of the larger animal nutrition industry, and its growth and dynamics are influenced by various factors.

Key Factors Impacting the Feed Premix Market:



Growing Demand for Animal Protein: Rising global population and increasing income levels have led to a higher demand for animal-based protein products such as meat, milk, and eggs. This drives the need for high-quality animal nutrition, which, in turn, boosts the demand for feed premixes.

Focus on Animal Health and Welfare: There is a growing emphasis on animal health and welfare in the livestock industry. Feed premixes are used to prevent and treat various nutritional deficiencies and health issues, contributing to the overall well-being of animals.

Nutritional Efficiency: Feed premixes are formulated to provide precise and balanced nutrition to animals, resulting in improved feed conversion rates and better growth performance. This efficiency is appealing to producers seeking to optimize their operations.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations related to animal feed safety and quality have led to increased adoption of feed premixes. Producers are keen on complying with these regulations to ensure the safety of their products. Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of advanced feed premix formulations, including microencapsulation and nanotechnology. These innovations enhance the bioavailability of nutrients and improve animal performance.

Which segment of feed premix market is expected to dominate the market with the largest share?

The market for feed premix, by ingredient type, has been segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antibiotics. antioxidants, others. The consumption of amino acid feed premixes remains high globally. Asia Pacific continues to be the high-growth market for these premixes. Key markets such as China and India also benefit from the increase in domestic production of amino acids, particularly lysine, as they are available at lower costs.

Which region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the feed premix market?

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment. Increased awareness among consumers about quality meat and increased meat consumption across the region is expected to provide more scope for market expansion. Livestock is an important constituent of agriculture in the Asia Pacific region. The region widely rears and consumes pork and poultry. With the rising demand for animal products, increased livestock productivity is necessary. Quality feed is the primary determinant of the performance and productivity of livestock.

