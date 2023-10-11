(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ictect and CyberNINES join forces to improve Cybersecurity Compliance for Contractors

Ictect Logo

CyberNINES specializes in helping US DoD Contractors.

Application helps to reduce risk and provide path for gaining and maintaining both NIST SP800-171 and CMMC compliance.

- Todd Streicher, CyberNINES PresidentBURLINGTON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ictect, Inc. and CyberNINES LLC announce their partnership to help federal and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors and subcontractors monitor and maintain required critical cybersecurity compliance through a new Software as a Service (SaaS) application.The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171 framework or NIST SP800-171 is a codification of the requirements that any non-Federal computer system must follow in order to store, process, or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) or provide security protection for such systems. In addition, the DoD's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, which leverages NIST SP800-171, contains 3 different levels and requires an independent 3rd party assessor every 3 years at level 2 and above. The CMMC model is designed to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that is shared with contractors and subcontractors of the Department through acquisition programs.Both the NIST SP800-171 and CMMC Level 2+ take time to gain compliance. The risk when you cannot effectively monitor and maintain the required policies can mean loss of revenue, contracts, or even debarment.Ictect & CyberNINE's jointly developed application will help contractors and assessors both reduce the risk and provide a path for gaining and maintaining compliance. The application aims to substantially automate and make compliance content more creatable, searchable, traceable, and manageable by combining the parts into a more intelligent whole. User feedback is essential in ensuring the final application meets the needs of both DoD and federal contractors as well as other Certified Third-Party Assessors. A fully functioning tool is expected to be available within the next several months after rigorous testing.

Megan McKinney

Ictect, Inc.

+1 262-898-7277

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn