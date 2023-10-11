Mitsubishi Chemical America's ALPOLIC Manufacturing Facility Receives VPP STAR Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitsubishi Chemical America's ALPOLIC Division Chesapeake manufaturing facility named Virigina VPP STAR Worksite

- Paul OlsonCHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mitsubishi Chemical America 's (MCA) ALPOLIC Division, a leader in metal composite material (MCM) manufacturing has been formally recognized as a Virginia STAR Worksite under Virginia's Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), the agency's highest recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems.During the ceremony, held on October 4, State Commissioner of Labor and Industry, Gary Pan, presented ALPOLIC with the Virginia“STAR Worksite” flag, an honor currently shared by less than 40 business sites across the commonwealth. Since the program's inception, less than 80 businesses have retained STAR designation.“This certification is the cumulation of several years of hard work by each and every employee at our Chesapeake manufacturing site,” said Paul Olson, general manager for MCA-ALPOLIC's Division.“It's a milestone achievement in our safety journey and it is a celebration of how, we together as a team, are transforming our culture to one where the safety of each person is a top priority and core value.”Attaining Virginia VPP STAR status is a rigorous process in which participating employers agree to voluntarily take part in the program and its employees are involved in all aspects of the company's safety and health management systems. Program requirements include an extensive application process, submission of written safety and health policies and procedures, demonstration of successful implementation of these policies and procedures, reported injury and illness rates that are below the national average for the employer's industry and an intensive weeklong inspection by a team of VPP experts.About Mitsubishi Chemical America – ALPOLIC DivisionALPOLIC® Metal Composite Materials (MCM) have been manufactured since 1991 at Mitsubishi Chemical America's Chesapeake, VA location. Part of the Mitsubishi Chemical Group 's vast array of products and services, ALPOLIC® MCM is among the most versatile and useful architectural materials available, and our manufacturing, distribution and support capabilities extend worldwide. ALPOLIC® offers the rigidity of heavy-gauge architectural metals in a lightweight composite material, with a standard polyethylene or fire-resistant core available in an unmatched selection of colors and finishes. For more information about ALPOLIC®, visit or call 800-422-7270.

