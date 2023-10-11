Thrissur Jilla Sauhrudavedi Hosts Onathalam 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Thrissur Jilla SauhrudaVedi (TJSV Qatar), in collaboration with TAC Qatar, organized Onathalam-2023, a community Onam celebration on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Podar Pearl School, Al Meshaf. The celebration began at 8am with a Pookkalam (floral design) competition led by the women's wing of the TJSV with the participation of 10 different association teams in Qatar, which was notable for its competitive and organizational excellence.

The 'Malayalee Manga' and 'Maveli Mannan' competitions organized by the TJSV women's wing became the main attraction of the event. Famous film star Shruti Jayan did the crowning for the best Malayali manga.

An inter-sector tug-of-war competition organized by the TJSV sports committee, led by Chairman Joju Komban, with the participation of teams from thirteen different sectors of TJSV. The Wadakkanchery sector team emerged as the champion, whereas the Kunnamkulam and Manalur Sector teams secured the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Over 2800 members of TJSV, along with their families, enjoyed the traditional and delicious Onasadya, which was the highlight of the TJSV Onathalam 2023 celebrations. The Onam celebration was further enriched by the traditional procession of Maveli, Tigers, Vettakkaran, and Talapoli, accompanied by a group of leading 'chendamelam' instrumentalists from Qatar. This event brought back nostalgic memories and warmed the hearts of every Malayali in attendance.

'Mega Thiruvathira' performed by 50 'Malayali Mangas' in traditional Kerala costumes under the choreography of TAC Qatar dance teacher Dilsha Kumar and coordinators Sindhu Suresh and Rekha Pramod drew a large crowd.

The President of TJSV, Abdul Ghafoor, welcomed the gathering at an official function, which was presided over by the Patron of TJSV, JK Menon. The meeting was inaugurated by the Honorable Kerala Agriculture Minister, P. Prasad, while the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, HE Vipul, was the Chief Guest of the ceremony. Also in attendance were the Chairman of the TJSV Advisory Board, VS Narayanan, Qatar Steel HR Head, Essa Hassan Al Hajri, and the Chairmen of various Indian Apex Bodies, AP Manikandan (ICC), Shanawaz Bawa (ICBF), and Aji Kuriakos (KBF), who all graced the 'Onathalam 2023' occasion with their presence

Felicitation were presented by TJSV General Secretary Vishnu Jayaram, Treasurer Mohammad Rafi, General Coordinator Mohammad Mustafa and Cultural Committee Chairman Jishad. The Major sponsors of the ONATHALAM 2023 were honoured at the event. "Onathalam" Program Coordinator and the Chairman of the TJSV Kudumbasuraksha scheme Pramod Moonnini proposed a vote of thanks for the official function.

The cultural event was a vibrant and colourful showcase of dance performances by leading artists from Qatar, young performers from five schools, TAC Qatar faculties and students, and a musical performance featuring Qatar's well-known music band. The audience was highly moved by the anchoring performance of Jayashree and Aku Akbar, which brought the essence of "ONATHALAM" to the hearts of the audience.