PepsiCo exceeds expectations of analysts in its quarterly earnings and revenue

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, PepsiCo has surpassed the expectations of analysts in its quarterly earnings and revenue, driving a 2 percent increase in the company's premarket trading shares. These positive results reflect PepsiCo's strong financial performance, solidifying its position in the highly competitive snacking and beverage industry.



PepsiCo reported earnings per share of USD2.25 adjusted, exceeding Wall Street's projection of USD2.15. Similarly, the company's revenue for the quarter stood at USD23.45 billion, slightly ahead of the USD23.39 billion anticipated by analysts surveyed by LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv). This robust financial showing demonstrates PepsiCo's ability to navigate a complex economic landscape, meeting and even surpassing market expectations.



The optimism continues into the full-year outlook for 2023, with PepsiCo revising its constant currency earnings per share growth projection to 13 percent, up from the previous forecast of 12 percent. This marks the third consecutive quarter in which the global snacking and beverage giant has raised its full-year forecast. This outlook adjustment highlights PepsiCo's confidence in its ability to sustain and build upon its impressive performance throughout the year.



PepsiCo's third-quarter report reveals that the company achieved a net income attributable to the organization of USD3.09 billion, equating to USD2.24 per share, a notable increase from the previous year's USD2.7 billion, or USD1.95 per share. When excluding certain items, PepsiCo's earnings for the quarter amounted to USD2.25 per share, reinforcing its financial strength.



Furthermore, PepsiCo's net sales experienced a substantial 6.7 percent growth, reaching USD23.45 billion. Notably, the company's organic revenue, which excludes any effects of acquisitions and divestitures, surged by an impressive 8.8 percent during the quarter. These statistics reflect PepsiCo's ongoing commitment to innovation, market adaptability, and strong consumer demand for its diverse product portfolio.

