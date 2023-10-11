Safadi Reelected As Parliament Speaker For Another Term

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- Member of Parliament Ahmad Safadi was reelected on Wednesday to serve another term as the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, winning 82 votes during the ballot.Safadi was going up against MP Nassar Al-Qaisi, who won 35 votes, during the Lower House's third and final ordinary session held on Wednesday in the presence of 128 members of parliament.