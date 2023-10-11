Senate Forms Committee To Draft Reply To Speech From The Throne

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) - The Senate, headed by its President Faisal Fayez and in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh and the Cabinet, on Wednesday held the first 19th Parliament's third ordinary session, which His Majesty inaugurated Wednesday, with the Speech from the Throne.During the session, senators elected members of the committee entrusted with drafting the Upper Chamber's reply to the King's speech, composed of Samir Rifai, Abdul-Ilah Khatib, Mohammad Daoudia, Issa Murad, and Mahasen Jaghoub.