Jordan Observatory Picks Up Minor 3.1-Magnitude Earthquake In Aqaba

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Seismological Observatory recorded Wednesday a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in the port city of Aqaba.The quake was minor and weak, the observatory, a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources affiliate, assured in a statement.

