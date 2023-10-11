Jordan Observatory Picks Up Minor 3.1-Magnitude Earthquake In Aqaba


10/11/2023 9:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Seismological Observatory recorded Wednesday a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in the port city of Aqaba.
The quake was minor and weak, the observatory, a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources affiliate, assured in a statement.

MENAFN11102023000117011021ID1107225699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search