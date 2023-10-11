FM To Partake In Arab League Extraordinary Session

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will participate on Wednesday in an extraordinary ministerial-level session of the Arab League upon the request of Palestine.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.