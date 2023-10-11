Attacks On King Abdullah Canal's Water Infrastructure Removed-JVA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Oct. 11 (Petra) - Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) removed new attacks on the water infrastructure of King Abdullah Canal (KAC) in Abu Sido area in the Northern Jordan Valley, as part of its campaign to preserve Jordan's water resources.In a statement on Wednesday, concerned authorities in the area removed the violating fixtures in continuation of its campaign to stop attacks on the canal, end illegal water withdrawal and reduce losses, to secure farmers' rights to irrigate their agricultural units fairly.The campaign led to removing illicit pipeline connections, buried in the land of the canal's agricultural road, aimed to illegally siphon off water to irrigate plots, the JVA said.The JVA added that legal measures will be taken against violators according to the rules.