Iraqi Pres. Receives Saudi King's Letter On Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid received a letter from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on bilateral relations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iraqi presidency said that the letter was delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shimmari.

It added that the letter expressed Saudi desire to enhance relations between the two countries and unite efforts to face challenges in the region.

Ambassador Al-Shimmari affirmed Saudi's support to Iraq's security and stability, hailing the positive developments in different fields in the country. (end)

