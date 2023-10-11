Zelensky expresses worry Israel may divert global attention away from Kyiv

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has expressed worry that the security dilemma in the Middle East might divert global focus from his nation. He attributed Russia for the recent Hamas incursion into southern Israel.



“If international attention shifts away from Ukraine, one way or another, it will have consequences,” the Ukrainian president threatened in an interview with France 2 on Tuesday.



“The fate of Ukraine depends on the unity of the rest of the world,” he further mentioned, declaring optimism that US would guarantee ongoing support.



During his visit to Romania, President Zelensky engaged in a meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday. Their discussions were followed by a joint press conference in which the president once again emphasized his claim that the attack carried out by the militant Palestinian group could be attributed to the actions taken by Moscow.



Without providing any concrete proof, he declared that Russia "helped Hamas and is behind Hamas," citing only "signals" on social media.

