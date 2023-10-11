Houthis warn to join Hamas in fighting against Israel if US interferes in war

(MENAFN) The Houthi rebels in Yemen issued a threat on Tuesday, stating that if the US intervened in the fight, they would support Hamas' attack on Israel.



Group leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi declared, "We are in complete coordination with our brothers in the axis of resistance," in a statement carried by the Al-Masirah television channel, which is controlled by the Houthis.



"We would be prepared to participate (against Israel) with missile and drone strikes and other military options if the Americans directly intervened militarily," he continued.



The largest aircraft carrier in the world, the USS Gerald R. Ford, was sent toward Israel by the US on Monday.



The Pentagon stated, "These posture increases were intended to serve as an unambiguous demonstration of US support for Israel's defense in deeds, as well as in words."



Tuesday marked the third day that Israel has launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to a multi-front Hamas onslaught on Israeli cities close to the coastal region.



In response, Israel launched a full-scale embargo and launched heavy bombings on the Gaza Strip, which is home to about 2.2 million people.

