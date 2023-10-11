Azerbaijan Plans To Align National Standards With International Ones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Aligning national
standards with international ones is a relevant issue in
Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the country's Small and Medium
Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.
“The importance of standardization in socio-economic development
is constantly increasing. In this regard, providing the population
with products and services that meet modern requirements and
standards is one of the main goals of our country's economic
development strategy,” he noted.
In addition, Mammadov added that one of the necessary factors is
that the legal framework for standardization meets modern
requirements as part of the measures being taken to ensure the free
movement of non-oil products produced in the country in
international trade and increase its competitiveness.
An event dedicated to the World Standards Day has been organized
today by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under
the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the
Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with
the Physical-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), the national
metrology institute of Germany.
MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107225690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.