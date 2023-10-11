Azerbaijan Plans To Align National Standards With International Ones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Aligning national standards with international ones is a relevant issue in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the country's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

“The importance of standardization in socio-economic development is constantly increasing. In this regard, providing the population with products and services that meet modern requirements and standards is one of the main goals of our country's economic development strategy,” he noted.

In addition, Mammadov added that one of the necessary factors is that the legal framework for standardization meets modern requirements as part of the measures being taken to ensure the free movement of non-oil products produced in the country in international trade and increase its competitiveness.

An event dedicated to the World Standards Day has been organized today by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with the Physical-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), the national metrology institute of Germany.