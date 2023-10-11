Azerbaijan's Private Sector Helping To Bring Country's Quality Standards To Int'l Levels

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Azerbaijan
Agency for Small and Medium Business Development organizes various
trainings, seminars and other similar events for business entities
working in the sphere of production and services in order to
provide consumers with products and services that meet the
necessary standards, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the agency's
board of directors, said, Trend reports.
"Over the past period, serious measures have been taken to bring
quality indicators in the sphere of production and service in line
with international standards. The private sector, along with the
state, is actively involved in the realization of this policy," he
said.
An event was held today in connection with the "World Standards
Day" organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization
(AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and
Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan and the Physico-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), which
is the National Metrology Institute of Germany.
