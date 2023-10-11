Prices For Some Food Products In Azerbaijan Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The
consumer price index amounted to 110.9 percent, including food,
beverages, and tobacco products - 112.4 percent, non-food products
- 110.1 percent, paid services to the population - 109.6 percent,
from January through September 2023 compared to the same period
last year, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told
Trend.
The consumer price index was 100.3 percent in
September 2023 compared to the previous month and 105.1 percent
compared to September last year.
In addition, the consumer price index for food,
beverages, and tobacco products was 100.6 percent in September 2023
compared to the previous month and 104.5 percent compared to
September last year.
Prices for beef and lamb, fresh fish, eggs, bananas,
plums, peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, peppers,
eggplants, carrots, beets, potatoes, garlic, and tobacco products
increased in September this year compared to the previous month.
The decrease in prices was mainly observed for buckwheat, flour,
pasta, chicken, yogurt, butter and vegetable oils, apples, cabbage,
pumpkin, onions, powdered sugar, sweets, tea, lemonade, and
alcohol.
There were no significant changes in the prices of
other food products.
The consumer price index for non-food products was
100.1 percent in September 2023 compared to the previous month and
105.9 percent compared to September last year.
Moreover, non-food products rose in price, mainly
cement and lumber prices in September compared to the previous
month. Prices for synthetic detergents and paper for writing have
decreased.
In general, there were no significant changes in
prices for other non-food products. The consumer price index for
paid services to the population amounted to 100.0 percent in
September 2023 compared to the previous month and 105.4 percent
compared to September of the previous year.
