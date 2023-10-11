Azerbaijan's KOBIA Supports Small And Medium-Sized Businesses Exporting Non-Oil Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The
Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of the
Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan supports small
and medium-sized businesses exporting non-oil products in
processing documents and obtaining the necessary certificates for
the first time, KOBIA Board Chairman, Orkhan Mammadov said at an
event in connection with the World Standards Day, Trend reports.
"I would like to note that two out of 39 projects
financed within the framework of three grant competitions relate to
this direction," Mammadov said.
In addition, Orkhan Mammadov touched upon the
financing of projects in the field of education, science, research
and support conducted by KOBIA.
An event dedicated to the World Standards Day has been
organized today by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute
(AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and
Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy in
collaboration with the Physical-Technical Federal Institute (PTB),
the national metrology institute of Germany.
