Azerbaijan's KOBIA Supports Small And Medium-Sized Businesses Exporting Non-Oil Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan supports small and medium-sized businesses exporting non-oil products in processing documents and obtaining the necessary certificates for the first time, KOBIA Board Chairman, Orkhan Mammadov said at an event in connection with the World Standards Day, Trend reports.

"I would like to note that two out of 39 projects financed within the framework of three grant competitions relate to this direction," Mammadov said.

In addition, Orkhan Mammadov touched upon the financing of projects in the field of education, science, research and support conducted by KOBIA.

An event dedicated to the World Standards Day has been organized today by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with the Physical-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), the national metrology institute of Germany.