Belgium To Supply Ukraine With F-16S From 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belgium will assist Ukraine in training military pilots for the F-16 and in maintaining these fighter jets and will be ready to supply Ukraine with the planes from 2025.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said this at a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels on Wednesday, October 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"From the start, we have been very clear on the fact that we would provide training, we will provide personnel for training and we will also provide our own F-16s, for example, two-seater F-16s, to be part of the training missions that will take place throughout Europe in the next months," he said.

He also added that Belgium would provide maintenance to F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine would receive and provide training to Ukrainian personnel so that they could maintain the planes.

"From 2025 on, Belgium will be in a position to supply F-16s to Ukraine," De Croo said.