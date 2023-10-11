Belgium To Launch EUR 1.7B Ukraine Fund With Money From Russia's Frozen Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belgium this year plans to launch a special EUR 1.7 billion fund to support Ukraine, using proceeds from Russia's frozen assets.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said this at a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels on Wednesday, October 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
