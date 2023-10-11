Two Men Were Exploded And Killed In Field In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two men were killed near the village of Hrakove in the Kharkiv region. They exploded on an explosive device.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The civilian population of the Kharkiv region continues to suffer from Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. Today, two young men detonated an unknown explosive device in a field near the village of Hrakove, in the Chuhuiv district. Both died from their injuries," the statement reads.

He added that emergency services are working at the site of the explosion. The information is being clarified.

As reported, Hrakove is one of the settlements that have suffered greatly as a result of Russian shelling and hostilities. There are no surviving houses in the village, the school was destroyed, and the Trinity Church, built in 1810, was damaged. The settlement was densely mined by the invaders during their withdrawal.