Denmark To Send First F-16S To Ukraine In Early 2024

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Wednesday that the transfer of the first F-16s to Ukraine will take place in early 2024.

"We expect that in March or April, we will be able to transfer the first batch of combat aircraft to Ukraine. But there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that the Ukrainians can exploit them,” Lund said.

Multiple NATO allies, including the United States, have said they will take part in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, while the Netherlands and Norway also vowed to send F-16 jets to Kyiv.

As Ukrinform reported, the aircraft coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets includes 14 countries.

Belgium will help Ukraine in training military pilots for the F-16 and maintaining these fighter jets, and will be ready to supply Ukraine with these planes from 2025.

