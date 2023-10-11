Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With His Pakistani Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
received Pakistani Top Diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is visiting
Azerbaijan within the framework of the 27th meeting of the Council
of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.
The Foreign Ministry noted that at the meeting, the parties
exchanged views on strategic bilateral relations based on mutual
trust, solidarity, and respect between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
They expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation
between the two countries, including the existing political
dialogue, and emphasized the importance of high-level visits and
contacts in all directions, including parliamentary diplomacy.
It was also pointed out that there is a wide potential for
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economy, transport,
trade and other fields.
During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his
colleague about the latest situation in the region, and the
anti-terrorist activities implemented by Azerbaijan in order to
disarm the illegal Armenian armed forces and remove the illegal
regime.
The Pakistani minister expressed his gratitude to the
Azerbaijani side for organizing the meeting of the Council of
Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization at a high level
in Shusha, Azerbaijan.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized that
Pakistan supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the
legitimate steps taken in its sovereign territories.
In this context, the support provided to Azerbaijan during the
30-year occupation of Armenia, as well as during the 44-day
Patriotic War, was highly appreciated.
At the meeting, the ministers also discussed other regional and
international issues of mutual interest.
In addition, Pakistani FM shared a post on X about the meeting
and noted that he congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting
the 27th Council of Ministers of ECO. He added that we reiterated
our resolve to further cement the Pakistani-Azerbaijani relations
in economy and trade, connectivity, and people-to-people
contacts.
