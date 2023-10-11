Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With His Pakistani Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

On October 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Pakistani Top Diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is visiting Azerbaijan within the framework of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Foreign Ministry noted that at the meeting, the parties exchanged views on strategic bilateral relations based on mutual trust, solidarity, and respect between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

They expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation between the two countries, including the existing political dialogue, and emphasized the importance of high-level visits and contacts in all directions, including parliamentary diplomacy.

It was also pointed out that there is a wide potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economy, transport, trade and other fields.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague about the latest situation in the region, and the anti-terrorist activities implemented by Azerbaijan in order to disarm the illegal Armenian armed forces and remove the illegal regime.

The Pakistani minister expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for organizing the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization at a high level in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized that Pakistan supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the legitimate steps taken in its sovereign territories.

In this context, the support provided to Azerbaijan during the 30-year occupation of Armenia, as well as during the 44-day Patriotic War, was highly appreciated.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In addition, Pakistani FM shared a post on X about the meeting and noted that he congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting the 27th Council of Ministers of ECO. He added that we reiterated our resolve to further cement the Pakistani-Azerbaijani relations in economy and trade, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts.