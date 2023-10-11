Learnie Earns 2023 Top 15 Specialist Learning System From Talented Learning

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Park City, Utah Oct 11, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Learnie has been named among the top learning systems in the world, according to Talented Learning. Nearly 100 learning systems were reviewed by veteran analyst John Leh through demo, interview and an onerous survey. The annual awards cover many types of extended enterprise learning systems with partial or full focus on employee learning, customer education, partner and channel education, learning content as a business, or member and community learning.

John Leh said of Learnie, "Learnie is a versatile learning and training solution designed to cater to the needs of both SMB and larger enterprises. Learnie serves as an instant learning and training platform tailored for deskless and frontline employees as well as a social learning and collaboration community that can augment any traditional learning system."

Learnie provides any sized business the ability to capture and leverage their organization's internal knowledge by creating and sharing content in social, user-generated microlearning communities for distracted, disengaged and desk-less learners.“We're super grateful to Talented Learning for this honor and for recognizing Learnie's unique offering. Learnie is the community microlearning platform that is helping organizations increase performance, capture knowledge and scale their businesses,” said CEO Pete Mastin.

Learnie is a cost-effective, subscription-based solution to establish microlearning communities for training, employee engagement, HR and consumer marketing. As part of its commitment to social impact, Learnie donates a free enterprise license to a qualifying non-profit for every enterprise license it sells.

To read more about the awards, and why Learnie was selected visit:

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning, LLC is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Founded early in 2014 by elearning industry veterans John Leh and Joelle Girton, we're on a mission to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value – primarily for the extended enterprise.

About Learnie

As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and certified B Corp, Learnie is an impact business on a mission to transform workforce learning for good. Learnie brings private, secure, user-generated microlearning to businesses and organizations to capture the power of their communities and make learning easier, faster, and more cost-effective with mind blowing retention. Find out more at .

Media Contact:

Pete Mastin, CEO

Learnie