Jordan King: Just, Comprehensive Peace Necessary For Region Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- King of Jordan Abdullah II spoke Wednesday of the dangerous escalation, and the violent aggressive acts the Palestinians are subjected to, saying that there would not be security or stability in the region without a fair and comprehensive two-state solution.

He made the remarks during his inaugural speech of the 19th National Assembly's last ordinary session, in which he also spoke of local issues and regional developments.

King Abdullah asserted Jordan's firm stance standing by the just Palestinian cause, affirming Palestinian people's right to an independent sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This, the King underscored, is necessary to end this vicious cycle of innocent deaths and for the restoration of peace in the region.

On local matters, the Jordanian sovereign commented on upcoming legislative elections hoping that programmatic parties would become integral to the parliamentary system.

A number of draft laws are slated to be discussed during this session, most notable of which are law on public budget and government units as well as legal accountability law. (end)

