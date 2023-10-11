Russia Urges Palestine, Israel To End Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Russian Presidency affirmed on Wednesday its balanced position in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and urges both sides to end the war.
The Russian News Agency (TASS) reported that the presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it is important for Moscow "to stick to a balanced position and keep in touch with both sides in the conflict"
Peskov said, "It is premature to talk about the role Russia might play directly in a settlement, because the conflict is now in the hot war stage, adding "it is potentially very risky and fraught with dangerous consequences, including humanitarian ones." (end)
