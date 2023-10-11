Food And Beverage Disinfection Market Size & Share To Surpass $17.2 Billion By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.2 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The global Food and Beverage Disinfection market grew to USD 12.1 Billion in 2022.

Food and Beverage Disinfection encompasses the procedures to eliminate or reduce microbial contamination within food and beverage items, thereby preventing foodborne illnesses. This comprehensive approach employs various disinfection methods and agents, including chemicals, UV radiation, ozone, and heat treatment.

Key Highlights



By Product Type, the Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA) segment is anticipated to be the market's fastest growth during the forecast period.

By End User, the Beverage Processing Companies segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.6% and is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.



One of the pivotal drivers propelling the expansion of the Food and Beverage Disinfection market is the mounting awareness and apprehensions related to food safety among consumers. As foodborne illnesses and outbreaks continue to rise, consumers are increasingly vigilant about their food's hygiene and safety standards. Consequently, this heightened concern has increased demand for disinfection techniques and products within the food and beverage industry.

Top Companies in The Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market



CCL Pentasol (UK)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Halma PLC (UK)

Evoqua Water Technologies (U.S.)

UV-Guard Australia (Australia)

Entaco Limited (UK)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Solvay (Belgium)

Trojan Technologies (Canada) Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Food and Beverage Disinfection Industry

The development of the Food and Beverage Disinfection sector may be impacted by a number of variables. Some of these factors include:



Increasing consumer awareness: With growing concerns about foodborne illnesses and spreading foodborne pathogens, consumers increasingly demand safer and cleaner food and beverages. This is driving the demand for effective disinfection solutions.

Stringent regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter food safety and hygiene regulations. Food and beverage manufacturers and producers must comply with these regulations, fueling the demand for disinfection solutions.

Outbreak of diseases: The outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of disinfection in the food and beverage industry. The demand for disinfection goods and services is rising as businesses take extra efforts to assure the safety and hygienic of their products.

Increasing demand for processed food: The market for Food and Beverage Disinfection is expanding as a result of the increased demand for processed and packaged foods and beverages. As more food is processed and packaged, effective disinfection becomes crucial to maintaining food safety.

Technological advancements: Developing advanced disinfection technologies and solutions drives market growth. Innovations such as ozone-based disinfection, UV-C disinfection, and electrochemical disinfection are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness and efficiency. Growing food service industry: The expanding food service industry, including restaurants, cafes, and hotels, drives the demand for disinfection solutions. Because food service organizations must maintain high standards of hygiene to safeguard the security of their patrons, disinfection products are being used more frequently.

Top Trends in the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

An emerging prominent trend within the Food and Beverage Disinfection market is the widespread adoption of advanced technologies for disinfection applications. One notable example is the increasing utilization of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection techniques in the food and beverage industry. UV systems leverage UV-C light to effectively neutralize or deactivate various microorganisms, encompassing bacteria, viruses, and molds. This technology stands out for eliminating pathogens without impacting food and beverages' taste, color, or nutritional integrity. Consequently, it finds extensive application in purifying water used in food production and processing and also in facilities engaged in beverage manufacturing.

Recent Development of the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

August 2022: UV Guard delivers innovative, chemical-free purification technologies that use the natural power of UV light to treat water and other liquids.



Market Drivers

The Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is experiencing robust growth, primarily propelled by two key factors: considerable spending in research and development (R&D) projects and the rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses. According to the World Health Organization's "Estimates of the global burden of foodborne diseases," one in every ten individuals falls ill due to foodborne diseases. Consequently, government-led initiatives aimed at reducing these diseases and a growing emphasis on public health have acted as significant catalysts for market expansion. Furthermore, a rising awareness among consumers about the importance of healthy dietary choices has also contributed to market growth. These factors collectively underscore the mounting concern for food safety within the industry.

Market Restraints

Many food and beverage industry businesses may need to fully understand the risks associated with foodborne illnesses and disinfection's role in preventing them. This can lead to insufficient investment in effective disinfection solutions and practices. In addition, disinfection tools and products can be pricey, particularly for small and medium-sized firms in the food and beverage industry. The cost of regularly purchasing disinfectants and maintaining equipment can be a significant burden for these businesses, leading to limited adoption of disinfection practices.

Market Opportunities

Consumers are demanding safe and clean food products due to the growing concern about foodborne diseases and illnesses. This has caused many governing bodies to create strict laws and norms for food safety, which has increased the demand for efficient disinfection solutions in the food and beverage industry. In addition, the market for disinfection is expanding as a result of the rising adoption of automation and technical improvements in the food and beverage sector. Manufacturers are adopting advanced disinfection techniques such as ultraviolet (UV) light, ozone treatment, and chlorine-based disinfectants to eliminate harmful pathogens and bacteria from food products and processing equipment.

Report Segmentation of the Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

Product Type Analysis

The Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA) segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Hydrogen peroxide and PAA are highly effective disinfectants against microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. This makes them ideal for use in the food and beverage industry, where maintaining a high level of hygiene is crucial to prevent foodborne illnesses and ensure product safety. In addition, hydrogen peroxide and PAA have fast action and a short contact time, making them efficient disinfectants for high-speed production lines and processes. This allows food and beverage manufacturers to quickly and effectively disinfect their equipment without causing excessive downtime or delays in production.

End User Analysis

Beverage Processing Companies are expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period. Beverage processing companies have adopted automated and advanced processing technologies to meet the increasing demand. These technologies help improve the speed and efficiency of production while ensuring that the beverages meet the required quality standards. In addition, using automated systems and machines reduces the chances of contamination during production. In addition, beverage processing companies have also focused on improving the safety and hygiene of their facilities and production processes. This includes implementing strict sanitation and disinfection practices to prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms in the beverages. These practices are essential to ensure that the drinks are safe for consumption.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Chlorine Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA)

Carboxylic Acid

Ultra Violet System Ozone Oxidation System



By End User



Food Processing Companies

Beverage Processing Companies

Catering Kitchens Retail Distributors

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report: