Supreme Legislation Committee To Participate In GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) will participate in the 43rd edition of GITEX to present the trial version of its 'Dubai Legislation Digital Platform', the first innovative digital interface of its kind locally.

GITEX 2023, which will be held from October 16 to October 20, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will provide the ideal platform for presenting this groundbreaking digital interface, which offers a unified gateway to an array of legislative solutions and services. This will help enhance legal awareness and compliance by providing the public with access to all local legislation in Dubai, as well as foster a flexible, robust, and effective legal system in the Emirate.

Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, said:“We are excited to participate in GITEX 2023, the world's largest technology event. Through this event, we seek to showcase our brand-new digital platform, which will provide the public with easy access to the legislation issued in Dubai and published in the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai. This platform will also provide services, such as legislation requests, legislation review, training, translation, legal opinion, and explanatory notes. Our objective is to shed light on how to leverage various technological advancements and digital innovations for a more seamless and resilient legal system that can effectively meet the demands of the present era.”

Bin Meshar further elaborated that the SLC is committed to participating in various significant events, such as GITEX. As one of the world's largest technology events, GITEX will offer a significant platform for strengthening cooperation and sharing knowledge and expertise, as well as keeping pace with the most recent technological advancements and their impact on paving the way for more efficiency and resilience across various sectors, including legislative work.