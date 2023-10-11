Revive Therapeutics Provides Update Of Novel Bucillamine Formulation Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, provides an update on the development of a next generation lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine.

Under an agreement with the University of Waterloo, formulation development is ongoing and aims to be completed by the end of December 2023. Discussions with contract development manufacturing organizations with expertise in the clinical manufacturing of lyophilized products are ongoing. The Company expects to have its novel lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine ready for clinical evaluation in 2024.

The Company intends to explore the novel Bucillamine formulation as a potential treatment for public health medical emergencies including, pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and medical countermeasure incidents and attacks. In addition, as a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, Bucillamine may be useful for orphan indications in rare inflammatory disorders such as ischemia-reperfusion injury resulting from solid organ transplantation.

The Company is committed to advancing the clinical and commercial development of Bucillamine through the following strategic initiatives:

Novel Bucillamine in an injectable version to expand on its potential therapeutic utility targeting rare disorders such as ischemia-reperfusion injury (i.e. organ transplantation ), acute respiratory distress syndrome, and potential medical countermeasures, that may come with regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as emergency use authorization, orphan drug, fast track, and breakthrough therapy designations.Work with interested pharmaceutical partners to pursue potential domestic and international regulatory approvals and new clinical studies for infectious, inflammatory and respiratory disorders.Seek out potential funding and evaluation opportunities offered by, but not limited to, the Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

At this time, the Company will only provide regular updates via press releases as information becomes available.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of public health medical emergencies and rare inflammatory disorders. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit .

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036

Email:

Website:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“may”,“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the the Company's cannabinoids, psychedelics and infectious diseases programs. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual MD&A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company's profile at .

Tags Bucillamine Related Links