Transformative Professional Development Initiative For Postsecondary Career And Technical Education Launched

A new partnership to enhance career readiness for students learning new and upgrading existing skills for Los Angeles community colleges.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE ), in collaboration with Catapult and the Los Angeles Regional Consortium (LARC), announced a transformative new partnership to enhance career readiness for students learning new and upgrading existing skills for Los Angeles County's dynamic economy. The initiative will address existing systemic challenges in professional development by introducing innovative educational approaches to the classroom, including institutionalizing proven work-based learning practices.The project, funded through a grant awarded by ECMC Foundation , is poised to redefine the professional learning landscape in postsecondary education. Aptly titled "Catapulting Career Readiness for Los Angeles' Community Colleges," lessons learned and new institutional practices developed will be shared across community colleges nationwide through the partnership with ACTE."Catapult is uniquely positioned to redefine professional development in the field, with a proven track record, acclaimed speakers, and successful outcome metrics. This partnership aligns perfectly with ECMC Foundation's strategic direction and our commitment to empower and equip educational institutions to thrive in a rapidly evolving world," said Dr. Kevin J. Fleming, Founder and CEO of Catapult.“ACTE is excited about the ability to offer this new professional development model to help drive institutional change at community and technical colleges in Los Angeles,” said ACTE Executive Director LeAnn Curry.“We look forward to building on the lessons learned from this targeted effort to expand our capacity to offer intensive, high-quality professional development to all our members across the country.”Key elements of this groundbreaking initiative include:● Institution-Wide Professional Development: Over 7,000 employees at nine regional community colleges within LA County will benefit from this institution-wide professional development program. Led by the Los Angeles Regional Consortium, the initiative guarantees clear communication of expectations, securing executive leadership buy-in and participation.● Dynamic Catapult Masterclasses: This project introduces two, highly anticipated Catapult masterclasses:“Work-Based Learning” in Fall 2023 and“Career Readiness” in Spring 2024. These masterclasses feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including prominent education subject-matter experts. The demographic composition and vast experience of each keynote speaker reflects Los Angeles' diverse and inclusive range of perspectives.The project addresses the limitations of traditional professional development, which often fall short in two significant ways:1.Lack of Transfer of Learning: Traditional professional development struggles to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Research on hybrid-flexible professional development altering organizational culture is limited. So ACTE is coordinating a comprehensive external evaluation as part of this project to help advance applied research for the field.” Catapult's masterclasses, however, offer actionable and applicable content tailored to the specific needs of participants.2.Lack of Follow-Up Support: Traditional methods often lack follow-up support, which is crucial for reinforcing learning and improving job performance. Catapult addresses this by providing customized coaching, action planning, cohort-based learning, and inquiry-based professional development, empowering employees to effectively apply what they've learned.“Los Angeles community colleges are built to ensure classroom instruction is contextualized for the in-demand skills of today's cutting-edge careers, but as a system of higher education, we know there is always more we can do to achieve even greater outcomes for our students,” added Dr. Narineh Makijan, Regional Chair/Assistant Vice President, Los Angeles Regional Consortium.“Growing the pipeline of career technical education faculty and professional development opportunities are key goals of the California state plan for Career Technical Education, and through this initiative, Los Angeles community colleges look to be a model of excellence for other colleges throughout California and the nation.”To learn more about how the Association for Career and Technical Education supports professionals in their role to provide high-quality CTE visit .To learn more about our partners visit:The ECMC FoundationThe Los Angeles Regional ConsortiumFor media inquiries, contact:Dr. Alisha HyslopChief Content, Policy and Research OfficerDr. Kevin J. FlemingCEO and Founder

