Around 150,000 evacuate from Gaza as Israeli aggression escalates

(MENAFN) About 150,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip as a result of the most recent Israeli escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to European Union foreign policy leader Josep Borrell's statement on Tuesday.



Borrell emphasized that additional support is needed for the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a news release issued after an unofficial meeting of EU member state foreign ministers.



“Israel has the right to defend (itself), but it has to be done according to the right of international law, humanitarian law,” he declared.



He added, "150,000 people are internally displaced, and the humanitarian situation is dire," noting that the death toll in Gaza is rising.



Borrell noted that the ministers reached a consensus to denounce both terrorist acts and "any attack against civilians."



In addition, the EU ministers restated their stances on "open humanitarian corridors; to facilitate people who have to escape the bombing from Gaza; release of hostages; protection of civilians; respect of international humanitarian law." This last point implies that there should be no restrictions on the supply of food, water, or electricity to Gaza's civilian population.

