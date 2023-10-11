Turkey, Italy to host 2032 UEFA European Football Championship

(MENAFN) The European football organization announced on Tuesday that Turkey and Italy will jointly host the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 32). Additionally, the UK and Ireland have been chosen as the hosts for the EURO 2028. This announcement was made during a ceremony that took place following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Nyon.



"The joint bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026," in a statement, UEFA commented on the joint bid by Turkey and Italy.



The UK as well as Ireland have put forward a list of potential host cities, which includes Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, and Newcastle.



Turkey is set to host the European Football Championship for the first time, whereas this will mark Italy's third time as host.



The European Football Championship is a tournament for senior men's national teams from UEFA member countries, with the goal of determining the champion of Europe.

