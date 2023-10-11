Swedish police head warns of disturbing rise in gang violence, labels it ‘extremely serious’

(MENAFN) With nearly daily shootings and bombs that have taken dozens of lives, which include teenagers and innocent bystanders, Sweden's national police director declared on Tuesday that the rise in gang violence this year is "extremely serious."



Although gang violence has been a problem in Sweden for many years, Anders Thornberg declared at a press conference that the current wave of violence is "the most violence we have ever had in the country." Since the year's beginning, he continued, police have "prevented about 80 imminent murders or explosions."



In incidents that occurred last month, twelve people lost their lives and five others were hurt in what Thornberg called "terrorist-like violence." The attacks are connected to criminal gangs, which frequently enlist young people from impoverished immigrant communities to carry out hit jobs.



Official police records indicate that there have been 290 shootings in Sweden this year, with about 42 fatalities. According to authorities, a conflict between opposing criminal gang sections led by foreigners is the cause of the recent increase in violence.

