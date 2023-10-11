Eden Hazard reveals retirement from football

(MENAFN) Eden Hazard, the Belgian forward, revealed his retirement from football at the age of 32



"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer," Hazard posted on Instagram.



"I was able to realize my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all," he also said.



Hazard also expressed his gratitude towards his former clubs - Lille, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.



Having secured the French Ligue 1 title in 2011 with his childhood club Lille, Hazard made his move to the English Premier League with Chelsea in 2012. During his time with Chelsea, he achieved notable success, including two UEFA Europa League titles (in 2013 and 2019), two Premier League titles (in 2015 and 2017), and one FA Cup victory (in 2018).



Subsequently, after transferring to the Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, in 2019, he added further accolades to his career, including the 2022 UEFA Champions League, the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, and two La Liga titles in 2020 and 2022.

MENAFN11102023000045015682ID1107225453