Riyadh to see 85 percent surge in centimillionaire population over next decade

(MENAFN) According to a recently published report by Henley and Partners, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, is poised to experience an astounding 85 percent increase in its centimillionaire population over the next ten years. This impressive surge in wealthy residents ranks Riyadh as the third-highest globally in terms of growth, trailing behind only Delhi, the capital of India, which is also projected to experience an identical 85 percent increase, and Hangzhou, a prominent e-commerce hub in China, which leads the pack with an anticipated 95 percent rise in its centimillionaire population.



As of the current statistics, Riyadh is home to 65 individuals with an estimated financial wealth of at least USD100 million, and it boasts nine billionaires within its boundaries. The predicted growth in the centimillionaire population over the next decade in Riyadh is indicative of the city's thriving economic environment and the wealth accumulation taking place within its borders.



In the global landscape, the city of Hangzhou is expected to see the most substantial expansion in its centimillionaire population over the coming years, further solidifying its status as a key player in the world's wealth distribution. The tech-driven metropolis of Shenzhen in China secures the second position in this global ranking, underlining the nation's rising economic prominence.



This report underscores the dynamic shifts in global wealth distribution and the remarkable potential for financial growth and prosperity in these cities, which are expected to further cement their positions on the world stage over the next decade.

