Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. To Participate In The Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq " or the" Company "), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference taking place virtually on October 17, 2023. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted presentation followed by a question & answer period and a panel discussion.

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 on the Company's website at or . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

In addition, Dr. Lisa Crossley will be participating in a panel discussion titled, Innovating Healthcare: Services and Solutions in the Modern Marketplace. The panel discussion will be available at 10:30am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 and can be accessed at .

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

