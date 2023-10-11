Global Stone Flooring Market Soars To $10.4 Billion In 2022, Expected To Reach $16.1 Billion By 2028

The global stone flooring market experienced remarkable growth in 2022, with a market size reaching US$ 10.4 Billion. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to achieve even greater heights, projected to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2028, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.55% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Stone flooring, crafted from natural solid rocks, involves cutting these rocks into slabs and further processing them to achieve the desired shape and polish. Commonly used stones for flooring applications include slate, marble, limestone, granite, and sandstone.

Stone flooring boasts various advantageous properties, including washability, high durability, temperature control, and enhanced aesthetic appeal, making it a preferred choice for both public and private complexes, as well as for commercial and residential property renovation and retrofitting.

Key Market Drivers:

The global stone flooring market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global stone flooring market, with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on raw material, flooring type, color, finished product, and application.

Breakup by Raw Material:



Granite

Marble

Limestone

Sandstone

Slate Others

Breakup by Flooring Type:



Natural Artificial

Breakup by Color:



White and Black

Beige and Grey

Green Others

Breakup by Finished Product:



Tiles Slabs

Breakup by Application:



Residential Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, along with profiles of key players in the industry.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Attributes: