Docs Outside The Box! Named Finalist In 20Th ANNUAL STEVIE® AWARDS For Women-Run Workplace Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it is a finalist for a Stevie® Award for Women-Run Workplace of the Year With More Than 10 Employees.

- Lana Garner, DOM, Co-Founder of DOCS Outside the Box!ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DOCS Outside the Box, an innovative medical practice that blends traditional and holistic medicine with patient empowerment, was named a finalist in the Women-Run Workplace of the Year with more than 10 Employees category in the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and ultimately will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 10. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. DOCS Outside the Box is a Finalist in the Women-Run Workplace of the Year category."We're proud to be recognized for our efforts in creating a workplace that empowers its employees to grow and evolve in their professional and personal lives through education, experiences and mentoring." said Lana Garner, DOM. "Empowerment is one of the driving forces of our clinic. Our medical model focuses on empowering our patients to be responsible and active in their health. Leading by example is imperative. That's where employee empowerment plays a crucial role in our overall success. It's a win, win for everyone."Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 20th annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.“In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.“We look forward to celebrating our 20 years of recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 10.”Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at .About DOCS Outside the Box!Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness, and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational, and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.About The Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Lana Garner

Docs Outside the Box!

+1 727-498-8898

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube