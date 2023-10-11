Mitch Gould Of Nutritional Products International Celebrates Over 35 Years Of Successful Retail Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, is celebrating more than 35 years of successful retail distribution.Gould has been more commonly known as a global marketing guru. He began his illustrious career selling consumer products to Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco, Menards, and other big box home center chains into the tens of millions.“It was a very exciting time as Home Depot began its nationwide expansion,” said Gould.“I represented some of the biggest names in consumer products and eventually, my career spanned into nutrition and sports nutrition, which is when I represented icons in bodybuilding, wrestling and action heroes.“It was cool, and it was an amazing experience to work with Bob Wall, Hulk Hogan and others. Everything in life is timing,” continued Gould.When Amazon decided to expand into other categories, including health and wellness and sports nutrition, they called upon Gould and Nutritional Products International to help with the expansion, which also translated to Muscle Foods. NPI clearly played a vital role in the development and conception of these categories.Furthermore, Gould did not rest on his laurels. He then created the“Evolution of Distribution.Gould said, "I noticed a void in the marketplace - companies from abroad, particularly Europe, we're coming into America and losing millions of dollars. I filled that void and created a headquarters for foreign brands to step into, a simple platform that enables them to have a turnkey, proven record solution where we import, distribute and promote their products.”NPI works hand in hand with Gould's InHealth Media, a cost-effective public relations firm. IHM provides distribution to thousands of outlets throughout the U.S., which has been accomplished through knowledge, experience and relationships with key executives.For more insights into NPI's revolutionary marketing and distribution strategies, visit . For additional information on InHealth Media, visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.

