DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP NAMES BEN MARMOR NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL AND STRATEGY OFFICER

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), a multi-brand quick-service restaurant franchisee and one of the largest franchisees of Taco Bell, has named Ben Marmor its new Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Marmor will be responsible for managing and leading the financial initiatives of DRG.Marmor's experience spans a multitude of functions, company types, and services, including consumer packaged goods manufacturing, distribution, consulting, and financial services. He has worked with renowned brands like Duraflame and Jack Daniel's and has a deep understanding of various sectors. He also has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.“Ben's extensive experience, proven track record, and strategic financial expertise make him an exceptional fit for our team,” said Diversified Restaurant Group CEO and President SG Ellison .“We look forward to his leadership as we continue our growth in this ever-changing business environment.”Before joining DRG, Marmor was the CFO of Duraflame. He has also served as VP of Finance for the West Region of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, where his strategic financial insights greatly impacted the company's success.“I look forward to driving Diversified Restaurant Group's profitable growth and developing a world-class financial team for one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees,” said Marmor, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer at Diversified Restaurant Group.“It's an exciting time to join the company as we seek to aggressively expand our operation.”Marmor earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond.For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit .About Diversified Restaurant GroupDiversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

