Son Of Auschwitz Escapee Horrified By Terror Attacks In Israel

Tatae's Promise by Sherry Maysonave and Moises J Goldman

Newly published book about Moises Goldman's mother tells a story the world must never forget.

- Victor Yagoda, Deputy Dir Gen (ret), United Israel Appeal of CanadaAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Just a few weeks ago, Moises Goldman was finally holding it in his hands - the important new book Tatae's Promise - an incredible and impactful tale of survival about his mother, Hinda Mondlak, who suffered family members being murdered and lived through years of heinous abuse at the Auschwitz concentration camp before escaping to her freedom. She died in Moises's arms on May 5, 1985.“My mother's last wish was for me to tell her horrific and triumphant story in a public way."Moises teamed up with Award winning Austin-based author Sherry Maysonave , who was honored to write his mother's story because, in her words, "It must be told. Such atrocities upon the Jews must never happen again.”But then came the events of Oct 7, which saw“the most Jews slaughtered in a single day since the Holocaust” (Lazar Berman, Times of Israel). For Moises and Sherry, the terrorist attacks devastatingly display“the panoptic perils of hate, of anti-Semitism, of racism, of genocide, and of apathy toward humankind,” that are referenced in the book.Gordon McClellan, Publisher of DartFrog Books which brought Tatae's Promise to market, said the message of the book is, sadly, more relevant than ever.“As we watch the events in Israel unfold, we must be reminded that the stated objective of Hamas is not only to wipe Israel off the map, but to exterminate the Jewish people from existence. This terrifying truth is something we all must be aware of. The telling of Hinda Mondlak's story is one way to remind people of what happens when anti-semitism takes hold, and to make clear that there can be allowed no room for such hate in our world ever again."Moises Goldman and Sherry Maysonave are available for media interviews.

