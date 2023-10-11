Head Mounted Display Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 9.76 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 16.31%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The head mounted display market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16.31% from US$3,392.256 million in 2021 to US$9,766.994 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the head mounted display (HMD) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.31% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$9,766.994 million by 2028.The head mounted display market is experiencing growth driven by several key factors. Major players are making significant investments in the development of HMD technology, and there is a growing acceptance of HMDs in gaming applications. Additionally, innovative advancements in wearable technology and smart glasses have expanded the use of head-mounted displays across various applications, contributing to the overall market's growth.The head-mounted display is a projection technology integrated into eyeglasses. Recent advancements in this technology have led to improved comfort and ergonomic features for users. To enhance the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences of customers, companies are actively working on the development of state-of-the-art HMD systems.The head mounted display market is experiencing positive growth due to various factors. These include the decreasing cost of microdisplays and the increasing demand for helmet-mounted displays in various applications. The rise in mobile-based AR applications is a key driver, particularly the growing adoption of HMDs in gaming applications, leading to a surge in VR game releases. Sony's introduction of unique VR controllers in March 2021, featuring finger contact recognition, haptic feedback, and adjustable triggers, has contributed to this growth. Furthermore, advancements in wearable technology and smart glasses have played a vital role in driving the head-mounted display market. For instance, Vuzix signed an agreement with TeleVU in July 2021 to supply M400 Smart Glasses for remote-based medical assistance, enhancing communication between remote experts and frontline clinicians. The increasing popularity of video games is also boosting the head-mounted display market's growth in the projected period.Access sample report or view details:Based on the technology, the HMD market is a bifurcated Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. Virtual Reality (VR) has become a prominent trend, thanks in large part to significant investments made by technology companies to improve VR systems and make them more accessible and appealing to users. The growing utilization of VR Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) in the gaming, entertainment, and clinical sectors is projected to be a driving force behind the growth of this segment in the foreseeable future.Based on the connectivity, the head mounted display market is categorized into head-mounted and eyewear . With the surging demand for Augmented Reality (AR) applications, there is a strong likelihood that the market for eyewear products will experience growth. The increasing adoption of eyewear in various applications such as industrial and enterprise settings, healthcare, as well as research and design, is expected to contribute to the expansion of the eyewear Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market.By display, the head mounted display market is segmented into Slide-On HMDs, Discrete HMDs, and Integrated HMDs. The global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market is predominantly led by Integrated HMDs, also known as optical HMDs. These devices hold dominance because they operate as standalone computing units, capable of providing both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences without the need for external hardware such as PCs or smartphones.Based on the Industry Vertical, the Head Mounted Display Market is categorized into sectors such as Aviation and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, and Others. The media and entertainment sectors are expected to dominate the market. This is primarily due to the increasing use of Augmented Reality (AR) headsets in gaming applications, including e-sports and 3D games that incorporate augmented and virtual reality elements. Gamers have shown a significant interest in these technologies, driving the demand for HMDs and contributing to the growth of the HMD Market.Geographically, the head mounted display market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period. In the North American region, the United States is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) technologies, which are expanding the market for head-mounted displays in the country. Additionally, the rising demand for these displays in the healthcare sector, particularly for use in surgeries and medical treatments, is contributing to the overall growth of the head-mounted display market in the United States.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the head mounted display market, that have been covered are Kopin Corporation, Vuzix, Google Inc., Sony Electronics Inc., Oculus VR (Facebook Technologies, Inc.), HTC Corporation, Recon Instruments, Seiko Epson Corporation, Samsung, Microsoft, Fujitsu, LG Electronics.

