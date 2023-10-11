Radar Sensor Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 25.03 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 16.26%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global radar sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.26% to reach US$25.033 billion in 2028 from US$8.719 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global radar sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.26% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$25.033 billion by 2028.A major driver for the global radar sensor market is the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles within the automotive sector. This is fueled by the increasing focus on safety and security in automotive applications. Additionally, the radar sensor market is benefiting from the increasing demand for IoT and smart devices in developing countries. Moreover, government authorities are taking initiatives to mandate the integration of safety systems in vehicles to prevent accidents, which further contributes to the growth of the radar sensor market.Radar sensors play a crucial role in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. They are valued for their capability to detect, pinpoint, and monitor objects within their range. Currently, these sensors incorporate GPS technology, enabling them to store location data that can be accessed when the user reaches their destination.The radar sensor market is experiencing positive growth due to the increasing utilization of radar sensors in the aerospace and defense sector has been a long-standing trend, where they have played crucial roles in tasks such as surveillance, target tracking, and enhancing overall situational awareness. However, recent advancements in radar technology have significantly expanded their applications, leading to a boost in the global radar sensor market. An example of this advancement is Mistral's introduction of Transmit-Receive Multi Modules (TRMM) in 2021, which are compact T/R Modules designed for S-Band Phased Array RADARS. These modules, leveraging Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, offer high efficiency in a small form factor, providing a peak transmit power capability of 100W per channel. Additionally, increased investments in the USA Air Force have contributed to the growth of radar sensor usage. The Federal Budget Authority for the Department of the Air Force in the USA, which reached $17,061 million in 2022, reflects a renewed commitment to strengthening defense capabilities, including investments in radar sensor technology. This indicates a positive outlook for the global radar sensor market, as the aerospace and defense sectors continue to prioritize advanced radar systems to enhance security and surveillance capabilities.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type of radar system, the radar sensor market is bifurcated into Bistatic Radar, Continuous Wave Radar, Instrumentation Radar, and Weather Radar . The continuous wave radar segment currently holds the largest market share. Continuous wave radar is gaining popularity in proximity sensor systems and sports accessories designed for extended operating distances. Additionally, it finds application in early warning angle tracking (CWAT), particularly in surface-to-air missile systems.By application, the global radar sensor market is categorized into automotive, aerospace and defense, security and surveillance, industrial, and others. The automotive sector holds a substantial share of the market due to the increasing need to enhance vehicle safety and security. Additionally, the rising trend of self-driving vehicles and the adoption of advanced radar applications, including collision avoidance systems, blind-spot detection systems, and automated parking systems , are expected to drive a significant demand for radar sensors within the automotive sector.Geographically, the radar sensor market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American radar sensor market is projected to experience substantial growth due to the region's early adoption of emerging technologies and substantial investments in research and development across various industries. Additionally, countries like the United States and Canada have significant military and defense expenditures, which are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the radar sensor market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global radar sensor market that have been covered include Geolux d.o.o., Baumer Holding AG, ASTYX GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, HENSOLDT Group, Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, InnoSenT GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., and SICK AG among other major market players.The market analytics report segments the radar sensor market on the following basis:.By Type of Radar SystemoBistatic RadaroContinuous Wave RadaroInstrumentation RadaroWeather RadaroOthers.By ApplicationoAutomotiveoAerospace & DefenseoSecurity & SurveillanceoIndustrialoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.UAE.Israel.Saudi Arabia.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Thailand.Taiwan.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Geolux d.o.o..Baumer Holding AG.ASTYX GmbH.ZF Friedrichshafen AG.Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG.HENSOLDT Group.Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH.InnoSenT GmbH.Banner Engineering Corp..SICK AGExplore More Reports:.Contact Image Sensor Market:.LiDAR Sensor Market:.Smart Sensors Market:

