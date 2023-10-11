Second earthquake hits Afghanistan, forcing relocation of relief, rescue operations

(MENAFN) Following a slew of fatal earthquakes on Saturday, officials were forced to relocate relief and rescue personnel after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake devastated the western province of Herat, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.



The newest earthquake did not result in any injuries, according to disaster management spokesperson Janan Sayeeq, who spoke to a British news outlet.



In a declaration, the governor's office of Herat stated that "huge losses" had been incurred by certain districts that were next to areas that had been completely destroyed by previous earthquakes.



The government of Afghanistan, which is controlled by the Taliban, calculated that several earthquakes that struck several thousand homes northwest of the city of Herat a few days ago caused at least 2,400 deaths and over 2,000 injuries.



“Mobile medical teams and officials have been working together and have transferred several injured people to hospital,” the head’s office declared.



According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the most recent earthquake was magnitude 6.3 and took place at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

