(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Basil Zahorodniuk

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Madrid became the epicentre of sustainable innovation on September 28-29. Cybele Palace, placed in the heart of the city, hosted the Environmental, Social, and Governance Summit 2023.The event gathered professionals from more than 200 of the world's biggest companies and more than 15 European countries. They explored ESG sustainability criteria, innovative business models, and effective company management strategies. Basil Zahorodniuk was one of the innovators who took part in the summit:“Today, our team conveyer has been a part of a huge event - ESG Summit Europe, that happened in Madrid. And we are proud to do our part in saving the environment and be part of such an interesting and helpful event.”The agenda included a wide range of subjects and speeches from more than 35 specialists. Chief Investment Officer ESG of Deutsche Bank Private Bank, Markus Muller, was talking about making business fit for a nature-compliant future. Secretary General for the European Union, Maria Lledo, and Alvaro Lopez Barcelo, director general of the Treasury and Financial Policy in Spain, discussed sustainable strategies for the future. One of the speakers, Julia Devos, Head of Global Community of New Champions, World Economic Forum said:“Today we have presented with my colleague how businesses are transforming and how they can drive change towards a global, more positive, sustainable world. I would like to share three key elements that are essential for the transformation of companies. And these three things are: having the right knowledge, having the right network, and having the right platform to share your inspiring stories. So I invite you to look for these three key elements in your development journey towards a sustainable future.”The industry's foremost experts from the market's most dominant companies also contributed fresh ideas and useful advice. Luc Steuns, head of strategy and sustainability at Cepsa, was talking about the energy transition. Juan AGuiriani, Group Head of Sustainability at Kerry, delivered a speech about creating a world of sustainable nutrition.The summit provided a platform for engaging panel discussions. For instance, the Spanish association of sustainability executives (DIRSE) was talking about ''The Role of Sustainability Leadership: Driving Change and Resilience'. There were also panel discussions about driving sustainable finance forward, sustainable investment, and ESG regulatory challenges in the financial sector. John Elkington, founder of Volans, said that he'd been very impressed to be a part of the event:“This is the first time I've been to the ESG Summit, because it is the first time. I do hope that it will go international, even global. My three messages are: one, that ESG is important, but it's only the step one, we need to think about systemic change. I also said that this whole agenda is becoming very much more political, particularly in the United States. That's important. We have to do the politics. But, finally, I've said that this is really exciting. It's great fun to be part of it, and I've been really enjoying being in the process of being part of this year's ESG summit.”Apart from the enriching sessions, participants had ample opportunities for networking, fostering meaningful connections, and forging collaborations. A private lunch for sponsors, speakers, and key personalities further facilitated productive discussions.ESG SUMMIT 2023 was honoured to host more than 50 investors and garnered support from esteemed sponsors, including GCG Strategy Group, Clear Channel, Cepsa, Clarity AI, and Workiva, among others. The Platinum sponsor of the event was one of the best business schools in the world - Esade.The impact of this event on the sustainability landscape remains palpable. The conversations, ideas, and collaborations sparked during these two days will undoubtedly resonate far beyond the event.Contact: Natalka Skazyuk, tal, +34 603 387 617

Natalie

Skazyuk

+34 603 38 76 17

email us here