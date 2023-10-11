Transit of goods through Iran surges 15 percent in 6 months of Iranian year

(MENAFN) Iran's deputy transport minister, Shahriyar Afandizadeh, revealed a 15 percent increase in the transit of goods through Iran during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to September 22.



A total of 6,539,374 tons of commodities were transported through the country during this period.



Furthermore, it was noted that the transit of oil products through Iran experienced a 7.42 percent growth, while non-oil goods showed a 6.3 percent increase when compared to the same six-month period in the previous year.



In the preceding Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 20, the country saw 10.8 million tons of goods transit through its territory. During that same year, Iran reached a remarkable milestone by transiting 8.3 million tons of non-oil goods and 2.5 million tons of oil products.



“Considering the transit of 7.5 million tons of non-oil goods in 1400, we have seen a 10.7-percent growth in the transit of this type of goods in 1401 compared to the previous year”, the minister declared.

