Pakistan's Hostility Towards Afghanistan Reaches Diplomatic Missions

The last two years have witnessed consistent deterioration of Pakistan-Afghanistan ties. Islamabad's hostility and tendency to interfere in its western neighbour's affairs are becoming increasingly apparent. Afghanistan regularly highlights Pakistan employing various mechanizations like cross-border firing, erection of illegal structures, fencing, and violating Afghan airspace.

The common pretext Islamabad uses to justify these actions in countering terrorism in the border areas spread over the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. However, the actual motive behind the so-called operations is imposing Pakistani views on the disputed border demarcation known as the Durand Line.

Some recent incidents indicate that the tension has now started impacting the diplomatic offices of both countries. In September 2023, some Pak security personnel reportedly assaulted one of the guards posted at the Afghan embassy. The Afghan embassy has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs against the attack. Similarly, an attack by unknown assailants on the Pak Embassy in Kabul was reported in December 2022. One of the Pakistani guards at the mission was wounded in the attack. Pakistan's then Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called it an“assassination attempt” against Pakistan's head of mission in Afghanistan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. Such attacks on the missions and their staff in both countries have also led to flaring up mutual tensions.

The issue of harassment of Afghan refugees by Pakistan authorities on the outskirts of Islamabad is also straining the ties. According to Pakistan's caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, over 1.7 million Afghan refugees are not registered with the government.

Earlier this month, the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad claimed that Pakistani police had detained more than a thousand migrants. Some detainees have reportedly lost their lives while in custody, with their bodies later discovered in hospitals and other locations. According to the embassy's statement, Pakistani police are constantly conducting raids on the homes of Afghan migrants on the pretext of checking documents, with many detained despite having migration and travel documents. Despite repeated Afghan requests to stop the arbitrary detentions, the Pakistani police continue with its ill-treatment of refugees and migrants. Apart from the detention of migrants around Islamabad, various such cases have been reported from Sindh province, particularly in Karachi, where many Afghans, including women and children, are said to be imprisoned.

Undeterred by the human misery surrounding the Afghan migrants, Islamabad has issuing them an ultimatum to leave the country by the end of October 2023. Islamabad blames the refugees for being involved in“funding and facilitating” terrorist activities in the country. Notably, the Pak government has long accused the Taliban of“mentoring” terrorists loyal to the outlawed Tehreek-eTaliban Pakistan (TTP), who have claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks. On the other hand, Kabul denies the charge, arguing that it has launched a crackdown on the TTP in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar and Nuristan, arresting nearly 200 terrorists. Amid escalating tensions on the issue and the looming deadline, the foreign ministers of both countries held a meeting (Oct 5) in Tibet on the sidelines of the third Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation in China's autonomous region. However, there is little indication of a possible resolution of the problem.

The Pak actions against Afghans in border areas and well inside Pakistan are considered to manifest their annoyance with the Taliban after it appeared to follow independent policies post-regime change in 2021. Moreover, the attempts to portray itself as a victim of terrorism while establishing tactical control over Kabul were not fruitful. Meanwhile, the recent targeting of Afghan citizens and missions inside Pakistan indicates further muddling the situation, with the Taliban leaders issuing provocative statements about Pakistan and its operations. As things appear, adding challenges to the dynamics would only make the relationship more problematic for Pakistan.

