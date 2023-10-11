Brain-Computer Interface Network Market To Reach USD 10.4 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the brain-computer interface network market size was valued at USD 2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights. The potential of brain-computer interface devices for treating neurological illnesses is growing exponentially, especially in the healthcare sector. Patients can now benefit from a combination of gaming and neurology to aid their treatment.

The Brain-Computer Interface Network enables the brain to control external actions via a direct communication channel with a computing device. This technology primarily benefits geriatric patients with chronic disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The market for brain-computer interfaces is driven by the increasing geriatric population worldwide, neurodevelopmental issues, and consumer desires for improved health.

The development of neuroscience is leading to advancements in real-time interaction with the brain's neural functions through microelectronic improvements. Wearable technology and computational intelligence have improved EEG-based BCIs, now used to help those with brain illnesses that impair mobility. BCI technology is proliferating due to component miniaturization and increased gaming businesses. Emotiv developed a neuro-gaming video game that uses a non-invasive brain-computer interface to enhance the user's experience.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The Brain-computer interface network has been segmented based on product, application, component, and end-user. Based on product, the non-invasive category leads the market. EEG is widely used because of its low cost, high resolution, and mobility. Based on the application, the healthcare segment leads the market. Advancements in BCI aid in predicting disorders like epilepsy, brain tumors, and brain swelling for better patient management.

Buy This Research Report:

Brain-computer Interface Network Market Report Highlights:

The brain-computer interface network market is expected to reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2032.

With the rapid progress in neuroscience, research on microelectronic enhancements is rapidly advancing the real-time interaction with the brain's neural functions.

North America dominates the global market due to high investment in R&D activities and increased clinical trials.

Some of the prominent players in the global brain-computer interface network market report include Openbci, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Neuroky, Natus Medical Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences, G.Tec Medical Engineering, Emotiv, Cortech Solutions, Caldwell Industries, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc, Mind Technologies Inc, Medtronic, Compumedics Ltd, and Cas Medical Systems.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Nita Farahany, a futurist and legal ethicist, claims that neurotechnologies have progressed from research labs to real-world applications. Brain-monitoring technologies are being used in schools, police investigations, and workplaces. Protecting our brain data is crucial.

Nihon Kohden America, Inc. introduced CoMET (Continuous Monitoring of Event Trajectories), a machine learning tool that predicts future risk of catastrophic clinical events using patient data.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?





OR

Ask For Discount

Brain-computer Interface Network Market Report Segmentation:

By Product: Invasive Brain-computer Interface, Partially Invasive Brain-computer Interface, Non Invasive Brain-computer Interface

By Application: Healthcare, Entertainment & Gaming, Communication & Control, Smart Home Control, Brain Function Repair, Disabilities Restoration

By Component: Hardware, Software

By End-use: Military, Medical, Research, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Product Engineering Services Market 2023 to 2032

Immersive Analytics Market 2023 to 2032

Data Analytics Market 2023 to 2032

Cellular IoT Module Market 2023 to 2032

Cross Border Payments Market 2023 to 2032





Digital Payment Market

Edge Computing Market Size

5G Infrastructure Market Growth

Chatbot Market Forecast

Cold Chain Market Size

Retail Analytics Market

Vertical Farming Market

Temporary Labor Market

Cloud ERP Market

Facility Management System Market

Payment Processing Solutions Market

Calibration Services Market

Neobanking Market

Generative AI in E-commerce Market

Smart HVAC Controls Market

Access Control Systems Market

Generative AI in Logistics Market

Last Mile Delivery Insurance Market Digital Sedation Headset Market





Tags Brain-Computer Interface Brain-computer Market BCI Market Related Links